the waterfront

this was the view from our table during our office summer do last week. when we first arrived at the restaurant, there was hardly anyone on the boardwalk but that quickly changed once it hit five o'clock which is happy hour time or "beer o'clock" for office workers.



no need to comment as i'm only trying to avoid too many holes in my calendar. i have something spectacular in my mind to shoot but of course it remained in my mind up to now. 🤣