aidan #2

another entry for the artist challenge. i know, it's aidan again.



aidan's story is sort of similar to my little bugsy. when bugsy was born, i was adamant that he grow up knowing who his actual mother is. the elders in my family agreed with me on this. i think we were hoping that my sister would one day reform herself and might want to re-claim his son. which of course never happened. on his first birthday though, his mother showed up at the family house, with balloons and gifts for him. he was too young, of course, to know anything. but after the party, she left and again we didn't hear from her for another two years. when she appeared again, she would babysit him but to her, bugsy wasn't hers anymore. until recently, she had 'forgotten' that she was bugsy's biological mother.



bugsy, when his marriage broke up, and then the next girlfriend broke up with him, he blamed his mother's abandonment as the cause of why he could not hold on to any relationship. which was bullshit of course. i tried to give him a normal life, to me, he is my son. i gave up a lot of opportunities because of him. my boyfriend at the time didn't want bugsy to call me 'mommy' and warned me that when i finally meet his family, to not say that bugsy was my sister's 'love child'. it was a big bone of contention in our relationship so i let the relationship taper off.



thank you for your good wishes for aidan. i sure hope that he would grow up into a normal well adjusted man, despite his situation. i hope that he would appreciate what people around him, especially his aunt, are doing to make him a well-rounded individual.