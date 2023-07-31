sort of a tragic story for this young lad. he is the nephew of one of my SIL's friends and i met him at the reception after we buried my brother's ashes three weekends ago.
he is very articulate, very smart and at first you would be very impressed with him because he talks like an adult and he seems to know so much for an 8-year old. his story is that he was abandoned by his mother as a baby. his father, the brother of his aunt (my SIL's friend) died when he was a baby or probably before he was born. my recollection is rather hazy now as i was very hungry when the story was being related to me.
he was with my grandniece and grandnephew at our table. at one point he was being rather cocky and i told him i was going to make him sit beside "his mother". he said "that's not my mother. i have no mother and i don't know my father." i asked him who takes care of him, who looks after him and where he lives. he said his aunt. i told him that whoever is taking care of you and loving you as her own that is your mother. he looked at me as if absorbing that statement then to my surprised waved me off. he was always echoing my grandnephy's statement or alternatively would bully him to do what he himself wanted. but there was a moment when my niece's husband was talking to my grandnephy that i saw him longingly looking at father and son and would butt in on the conversation. you can see in this photo that despite his smile, there is a certain pain in his eyes, which made me give up my remaining piece of garlic bread because he's been eyeing the damned thing.
for the current artist challenge, the artist featured is otto steinert. a bit blurry as the boy wouldn't sit still.