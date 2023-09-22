long shadows

view from the office's 30th floor. this is bay street and the top intersection is king street west. in the olden times, downtown core would be busy with friday revelers as rush hour starts. actually, it was a quiet day in the city. that would change tomorrow night when nuit blanche goes on. sadly i'm out of town and may not be back in time to make a look-see.



i kind of feel like vertigo is coming on just looking at this shot. but i quite like how the afternoon sunlight had filtered through in between skyscrapers and thus casting long shadows.