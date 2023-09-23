shooting the photographer and his model

i went to visit onyx and his mom in hamilton today, taking an express bus to go there; the trip was an hour each way. i had a cozy talk with delia about the son and the challenges of life in general.



i arrived back in toronto past five and found most of the streets in the downtown core were blocked off to vehicle traffic. came upon these two, the girl probably was trying to build her portfolio as she was a little bit awkward in her poses. the man also kept showing her the results every time. thankfully, i have my camera with me, whipped it out of my bag and shot them both.



then i realize that blanche nuit was starting at seven tonight and there was also an art walk. i was wondering earlier why the heavy traffic. wish i had the stamina to have stayed on but i'm old and decrepit and needed to re-charge after a long day.