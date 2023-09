are these the little boys i carried and cared for all those years ago?the grands called last night and wanted to meet up for lunch. so we met up after church. it's unbelievable that derrick, in the middle, is now 21 and darren turned 19 just a week ago.ten years ago, they were just boys! https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2013-12-21 now they are young men and are so much taller i almost strained my neck looking up at them.