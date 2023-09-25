Sign up
Previous
Photo 3853
discarded, unwanted, abandoned
a haiku:
i found a white bear
her face down on the wet ground
thrown away to die.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
5961
photos
180
followers
117
following
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2023 7:57am
Tags
summerfield-haiku
