Previous
someone who cares by summerfield
Photo 3854

someone who cares

someone who cares
someone who dares to love you
someone who thinks enough of you
and always be willing to share
- from the movie "fools"

this was the situation when i passed by this morning -- someone had left a small pillow but the bear was still lying face down on the damp ground and moved around. maybe a homeless person slept in there with the bear although the homeless people very seldom get to this town. the pillow is made of velvet, still looking quite new.

we'll see how it looks tomorrow!

i never liked kenny rogers and i'm not much for country music. but the movie "fools" theme song was incredibly beautiful and moving that i could actually tolerate his voice. here, have a listen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIIzm00ZGu0 i should like to see the movie again if i can find it.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise