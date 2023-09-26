someone who cares
someone who dares to love you
someone who thinks enough of you
and always be willing to share
- from the movie "fools"
this was the situation when i passed by this morning -- someone had left a small pillow but the bear was still lying face down on the damp ground and moved around. maybe a homeless person slept in there with the bear although the homeless people very seldom get to this town. the pillow is made of velvet, still looking quite new.
we'll see how it looks tomorrow!
i never liked kenny rogers and i'm not much for country music. but the movie "fools" theme song was incredibly beautiful and moving that i could actually tolerate his voice. here, have a listen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIIzm00ZGu0 i should like to see the movie again if i can find it.