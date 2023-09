pumpkin stem

supermarkets and grocery stores are all geared up for hallow'een. i see pumpkins everywhere! last sunday when i was with the boys, we passed by the supermarket at the mall and they have large crates taller than me filled with pumpkins. what to do? shoot 'em of course.



i could've changed the orientation of this shot but i didn't as i think i'm the only one who sees this a tad obscene. 😂🤣