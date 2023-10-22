pearls

i have noticed for quite some time now that men, especially young men, be they be sporty, casual or even the professionals in suits, that they wear pearls. the other day at the subway station, a group of young men boarded the train - baggy pants that were halfway down their asses with their underwear showing, a couple of them wore pearls. the one wearing a single strand along with his other blings, and the second wearing a multi-strand choker type similar to this. then when i got to the office, i noted a couple of lawyers also wearing pearls. i suppose that's the fashion trend these days, huh?



52 frames this week has "fashion" as the challenge. i had completely forgotten to ask some random strangers on the street but i was at the church today the whole day today so i thought i'd be a rebel and shoot something else but still within the scope of the challenge (i hope).