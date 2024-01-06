Previous
i am a rock by summerfield
Photo 3950

i am a rock

and a rock feels no pain.
and an island never cries.
- paul simon, composer

i decided a long time ago that the song to be played during my funeral would be john lennon's "in my life". somehow, i think paul simon's "i am a rock" is more apt and closely describes my life. while i may seem to people and my very few dear friends (they know who they are) that i am an extrovert, the truth is i am not. i prefer to be on my own most of the time. i am not a team player although i could get along with people. i don't need much entertainment and i have enough activities to keep me busy but i suppose a little socializing is my respite, a brief pause that is rather essential, but a pause nevertheless.

itiofd, these are merely pebbles, the size of my thumbnails. they're not rocks, they're not even stones, just little pebbles.

the snow has arrived. reports say we will have about 15 centimetres by the time it's done with us. that is a lot of centimetres!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1082% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
My brother and I had a conversation today. He informed me that I needed to get out and be with people. I guess he wasn't listening when I told him what I do when we talk. But I agree with you Vikki. There are times when I could scream because I've committed to doing something with others. I guess I'm banking social networking for the time in the future when I won't be able.

A lovely image of the stone/pebbles stacked in the low light.
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise