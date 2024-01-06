i am a rock

and a rock feels no pain.

and an island never cries.

- paul simon, composer



i decided a long time ago that the song to be played during my funeral would be john lennon's "in my life". somehow, i think paul simon's "i am a rock" is more apt and closely describes my life. while i may seem to people and my very few dear friends (they know who they are) that i am an extrovert, the truth is i am not. i prefer to be on my own most of the time. i am not a team player although i could get along with people. i don't need much entertainment and i have enough activities to keep me busy but i suppose a little socializing is my respite, a brief pause that is rather essential, but a pause nevertheless.



itiofd, these are merely pebbles, the size of my thumbnails. they're not rocks, they're not even stones, just little pebbles.



the snow has arrived. reports say we will have about 15 centimetres by the time it's done with us. that is a lot of centimetres!