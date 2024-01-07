Previous
as if nothing ever happened by summerfield
Photo 3951

as if nothing ever happened

for the current album cover challenge.

artist: HMS Restoration
HMS Restoration was a 70-gun third rate of the Kingdom of England built at Harwich Dockyard in 1677/78.

album title: "as if nother ever happened"
Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing ever happened.
Sir Winston Churchill (1874 - 1965)

this is a painting i started this morning before i went to our church service then finished it off later in the afternoon. it's an architectural abstract. i will be posting the original colour version at some point this week.
