first self-portrait of the year

i'm a sucker for punishment, really, i am!



i'm embarking yet again on the 52 frames challenge. i missed quite a few posts last year including the last two weeks during the holidays when i was sick. last week as the first week, we began with a self-portrait.



i started with some low-key headshots. after 30 shots, i just abandoned the endeavor and finished the abstract painting i started working on before church this morning. then i thought why can't i be painting in a self-portrait? so after some blurry shots, i finally got this not-so-blurry shot.



perhaps some of you know this, but it is difficult to do abstract, be it in photography or painting or other art forms. first of all, i don't get abstract. you throw blobs of paint on a canvas, scratch it with your hands, then call it say for example, "the other side of the moon". come off it, nobody's ever seen the other side of the moon.



now, this abstract i painted yesterday i can call an architectural abstract. it's a post from one of you, (i must admit i forgot whose this was, but it you recognize it, let me know and i have to make a notation in the painting.) which is a part of a building against a blue sky, as i remembered it (i didn't fav it, foolish woman that i was). i could not even emulate the colours nor the simple shapes so in the end i had to 'ad lib' which in a way is good because then it would not be an exact copy of the original. then i can call it my own but would note that it was 'inspired by [the photographer].



note to self: never again pose for a photo sideways 🤣; when doing so, breathe the stomach in!!!!