first self-portrait of the year by summerfield
first self-portrait of the year

i'm a sucker for punishment, really, i am!

i'm embarking yet again on the 52 frames challenge. i missed quite a few posts last year including the last two weeks during the holidays when i was sick. last week as the first week, we began with a self-portrait.

i started with some low-key headshots. after 30 shots, i just abandoned the endeavor and finished the abstract painting i started working on before church this morning. then i thought why can't i be painting in a self-portrait? so after some blurry shots, i finally got this not-so-blurry shot.

perhaps some of you know this, but it is difficult to do abstract, be it in photography or painting or other art forms. first of all, i don't get abstract. you throw blobs of paint on a canvas, scratch it with your hands, then call it say for example, "the other side of the moon". come off it, nobody's ever seen the other side of the moon.

now, this abstract i painted yesterday i can call an architectural abstract. it's a post from one of you, (i must admit i forgot whose this was, but it you recognize it, let me know and i have to make a notation in the painting.) which is a part of a building against a blue sky, as i remembered it (i didn't fav it, foolish woman that i was). i could not even emulate the colours nor the simple shapes so in the end i had to 'ad lib' which in a way is good because then it would not be an exact copy of the original. then i can call it my own but would note that it was 'inspired by [the photographer].

note to self: never again pose for a photo sideways 🤣; when doing so, breathe the stomach in!!!!
summerfield

@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
gloria jones ace
Love your selfie and narrative :)
January 9th, 2024  
Megan ace
I like both the portrait and the painting! :) Fun to see the painting in color - quite a different vibe from yesterday's black and white version.
January 9th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Nicely done - selfie in context.
January 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
This is a wonderful selfie! Interesting colour palette.
I also want to say, I agree with you, history isn’t always pretty, we need to learn from the past not try and hide it. Won’t we ever learn?
January 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it!
January 9th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice strong colours for the abstract. I really like it. And I really like the self portrait. I like that it is serious - serious work happening!
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful selfie and such an interesting narrative.
January 9th, 2024  
