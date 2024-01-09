i stand alone

"standing alone is better than standing with people who hurt you and don't respect you."



i have nothing and seriously running out of ideas. i went for a walk in the morning but only managed 4 kilometres, which wasn't bad really. i went early in the hopes of not getting caught in the predicted winter storm. of course, murphy's law and all that, it arrived quite early so i had to make my way back. grocery stores were still closed but there was some salad greens on sale at the big pharmacy so had no choice but to get that for lunch.



blowing wind, rain and snow all day since nine this morning. my balcony is like a skating rink. i should get me a pair of skates and learn how to skate. 🤣



i found this die a long time ago around the union station entrance. i should find another one to make a set. amazon should have it.