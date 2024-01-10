the last time i saw paris

all my time pieces had been missing, the new ones and the old ones. this one i had been searching for more than a year and today it was just there on the shelf in all its glory. if it had been there all those times i was looking for it then i don't know how i could not have seen it. tonight, it was just there.



another time piece showed up last summer. i placed it at a spot in my book shelf along with the other time pieces that i have. now that one is missing again and i haven't used it for photo. maybe i'm starting to have dementia or something. i don't know. what i know is i could still do sudoku, a NYT crossword puzzle quite effortlessly. i'd do those math, history and geography quizzes on youtube and i get bored because of the ten-second time limit when i've already answered the questions in less time. but my stuff, they go missing and i couldn't find them... unless, of course, if "they" have found me and are playing games with me. but i don't see a sign that the mothership's anywhere. 😜



week 2 of the 52 captures challenge. this week we have to break the rules. how's this a rule breaker? i rarely ever place my subject dead centre on the frame. excepting the time when i was just learning photography of course.