a teaser

it was supposed to be just gloomy today if not a bit cold. but the snow came for a few hours. luckily it abated in the late afternoon and because there was no wind like yesterday and with a plus 3 temperature, the sidewalks were safe to traverse. by the time i thought of going down to the grocery store, there were no longer snow on tree branches and everything was just dull and boring.



then of course there's more threats of snow and rain tomorrow and on the weekend, the promised 15 cm from the other day apparently will happen sometime tomorrow or the weekend. i say bring it on and get it over with, for heaven's sake!