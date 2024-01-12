à la mapplethorpe

thank heavens for the artist challenge (if i'm not late, that is) or i wouldn't have any photo for today. this is a emulation of one of robert mapplethorpe's photographs during his Guggenheim museum exhibit quite a few years ago. mapplethorpe's portraits and self portraits are a bit too much for my taste but they were exquisitely done. here's the original photo: https://www.mapplethorpe.org/exhibitions/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?view=slider#6
the lighting i must admit is different. i tried to shoot from different parts of the studio and this is the best i could come up with.