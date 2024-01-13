expecting

twins?



i was rummaging through my sewing box when for my spool of invisible thread when i came upon a tube with all kinds of safety pins. it might have belonged to the ex's mother and i just put in more stuff over the years, specifically those tiny ones that sometimes came with the tags of newly purchased clothes. there were quite a few smaller safety pins but the bigger ones were either rusted or severely misshapen and i couldn't be bothered to straighten them. this one with the pink head, as misshapen as it was, more than satisfied the idea in my head. i'd have put in two more of the little ones but it looked a bit odd. twins looked good anyway.



kathy said last thursday during our pig session, she's worried about my mental health. 🤣🤣🤣 well, i am, too!