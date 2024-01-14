how does mona do it?

this week's challenge over at 52 frames is "a new technique that you haven't tried out"; or a technique you rarely ever use. well, light painting is one technique i could never get. neither is this folded magazine pages art. @mona65 is the master of this folded magazine pages art and a lot of you people are excellent in light painting. moi, i suck at both they're my kryptonite. but you can give me props for trying both at the same time and being brave enough in displaying my failure at another photography site.