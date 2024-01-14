Previous
how does mona do it? by summerfield
Photo 3958

how does mona do it?

this week's challenge over at 52 frames is "a new technique that you haven't tried out"; or a technique you rarely ever use. well, light painting is one technique i could never get. neither is this folded magazine pages art. @mona65 is the master of this folded magazine pages art and a lot of you people are excellent in light painting. moi, i suck at both they're my kryptonite. but you can give me props for trying both at the same time and being brave enough in displaying my failure at another photography site.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I have never tried this so I think it is an excellent results! I especially like the reflections Vikki
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise