who won?

despite my big words with the premium tiles landing on the triple and double squares, i still lost to myself with those 2 remaining a's.



i sometimes play scrabble with myself when i'm bored, especially on weekends. i set up the board on my work table and play as i go around the apartment and do some chores. sometimes it takes me a whole morning or afternoon to finish. most times i'm very sure of my spelling or the word i have in mind and only when there's too much doubt on a word would i consult a dictionary. my siblings would never play with me, especially my late brother. while he is a master in trivia, he's afraid of my "big" words which i'm capable of every now and then. he had witnessed me trounce two of the smartest guys in school when i played them at the same time. men don't like losing to women. so after i trounced them, they challenged me to a game of chess. lucky for them i didn't know how to play chess else....