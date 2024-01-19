regular post or ordinary mail

stamps, like everything else we are so used to having, will someday soon be phased out, which i hope not. while i'm a sorry ass when it comes to letter writing and i much prefer the faster way of firing off an email, i must admit i enjoy receiving letters or cards from friends, well, some friends, not all. and especially not from relatives. most of the time it's the relatives i don't want to hear from who would write to me. and because i do not readily give out my home address, they do find me on facebook then i go through the rigamarole of blocking them. 😜



i remember engaging in that activity called 'pen pal'. i always never knew what to tell people so i would dilly-dally about replying until i'd have completely forgotten about it and the other person just gave up on me. there was also a time when i had american and british pen pals. i had the notion that the pen pal business was invented by the post office so that people would buy stamps. even back in the day, stamps going to the states or england were expensive, i had to write my letters in what we used to call "onion skin" paper, paper so thin you cannot write in the back. i did that one time, the american (as usual) pen pal wasn't impressed he actually sent me some kind of very lovely stationery. 🤣



for the new mundane challenge.