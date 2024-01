late lunch

rapini stewed in olive oil, ginger and garlic, accompanying giant scallops in lemon butter. you can see that i almost forgot to take a photo. i had to hurry else as i've already started to devour a piece of the scallops. 😜 itiofd, i actually ate nine scallops because they were very good, plus i actually enjoyed cooking them. i seldom indulge myself these days so the rare treat became a binge!