disintegrating

two almost hundred-year-old issues of the national geographic. the pages are starting to disintegrate to the touch, especially the 1924 one. these are rather interesting read. the 1924 issue boasts of 16 pages of illustrations of pllants in colour relating to a lengthy plant life article. there is also a small advertisement for "prophylactic" 😊 which naturally caught my attention. however it was a kind of toothbrush to prevent gum disease, not the prophylactic that i was thinking of. i had to be very careful when leafing through the magazines.



my coat closet hides a multitude of sins, i tell you.



for week three's "delicate" theme for the 52 captures challenge. (wonder when i shall start to self-implode with these weekly challenges?)