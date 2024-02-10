Previous
the OCAD by summerfield
Photo 3985

the OCAD

or Ontario College of Arts and Design, a public art university, is the largest and most comprehensive art, design and media university in Canada. it is located right next to the Art Gallery of Ontario. i've always avoided taking of photo of this building as for some reason, it does not appeal to me, hence i don't photograph it. it's there along with the squirrel and pigeons. i think that rectangular roof houses classrooms and whatnot. but today i needed something different from the usual so off i went and photographed it. i swear it will not happen again. the support posts though are rather colourful and they resemble pencils.

it's only plus for me today was that it is located near the chinatown although we didn't see any dragon parade or something. i bought some Chinese desserts and put them in the freezer.
summerfield

Jessica Eby
I have a few close friends graduated from OCAD-- the first friend I ever made when we were toddlers, the woman he ended up marrying (they met at school there), and his first year roommate who ended up marrying another member of our lifelong friend group!

It's been years since I've been there but if I remember correctly you're right about the classrooms and the pencils (or pencil crayons maybe, since they're colourful?). I'm generally prefer old-fashioned architecture, but (perhaps surprisingly) I don't dislike the OCAD building.
February 11th, 2024  
katy ace
It is certainly a different type oif architecture than we normally so so good on you for rising above your dilike to share it with us!
February 11th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I can see why this building doesn't appeal to you. It looks like a convenience store. Too bad. But you got a nice photo of it.
February 11th, 2024  
