the OCAD

or Ontario College of Arts and Design, a public art university, is the largest and most comprehensive art, design and media university in Canada. it is located right next to the Art Gallery of Ontario. i've always avoided taking of photo of this building as for some reason, it does not appeal to me, hence i don't photograph it. it's there along with the squirrel and pigeons. i think that rectangular roof houses classrooms and whatnot. but today i needed something different from the usual so off i went and photographed it. i swear it will not happen again. the support posts though are rather colourful and they resemble pencils.



it's only plus for me today was that it is located near the chinatown although we didn't see any dragon parade or something. i bought some Chinese desserts and put them in the freezer.