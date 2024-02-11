Previous
the Cathedral Church of St. Jame by summerfield
Photo 3986

the Cathedral Church of St. Jame

this is the entrance to the Cathedral Church of St. James, an Anglican cathedral in downtown Toronto. the church has the oldest congregation in the city, with the parish being established in 1797. construction of this church began in 1850 and opened for services in June of 1853. it was one of the largest buildings in the city at that time and is a prime example of Gothic Revival architecture.

this was a drive-by shot, and the only one as the tram i was on was running at an unusually fast speed which was fine by me. in any case, it being saturday and still relatively early there were not a lot of pedestrians nor cars around in downtown king street where traffic crawls like a snail on ordinary days.

that finishes up the architecture theme for the week. tomorrow we switch to something else i forgot what it was.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
A lovely church.
February 12th, 2024  
Bill
What a beautiful church entrance.
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise