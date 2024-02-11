the Cathedral Church of St. Jame

this is the entrance to the Cathedral Church of St. James, an Anglican cathedral in downtown Toronto. the church has the oldest congregation in the city, with the parish being established in 1797. construction of this church began in 1850 and opened for services in June of 1853. it was one of the largest buildings in the city at that time and is a prime example of Gothic Revival architecture.



this was a drive-by shot, and the only one as the tram i was on was running at an unusually fast speed which was fine by me. in any case, it being saturday and still relatively early there were not a lot of pedestrians nor cars around in downtown king street where traffic crawls like a snail on ordinary days.



that finishes up the architecture theme for the week. tomorrow we switch to something else i forgot what it was.