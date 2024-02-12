à la neil driver

another one for the artist challenge. thankfully i only use white beddings and i do have only 3 pillows (i use all 3). in reality, i do my bed as soon as i get up as there's nothing that annoys me more than an unmade bed. the corners needed to be stretched so there are no creases visible from last night's sleep and a coin would bounce off it if you throw one on it. things i learned in that hotel management course i took so many years back.
i'm quite chuffed that i had the light from the window in the right direction.
@grammyn - do the double shirt; go to the prints for sale tab.