Previous
à la neil driver by summerfield
Photo 3987

à la neil driver

another one for the artist challenge. thankfully i only use white beddings and i do have only 3 pillows (i use all 3). in reality, i do my bed as soon as i get up as there's nothing that annoys me more than an unmade bed. the corners needed to be stretched so there are no creases visible from last night's sleep and a coin would bounce off it if you throw one on it. things i learned in that hotel management course i took so many years back.

i'm quite chuffed that i had the light from the window in the right direction.

this is the neil driver shot that inspired this: https://neildriver.com/works-for-sale/bed/

i think i shall be doing challenges this week, where it fits.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1092% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So well done! The shadows through the bedding are wonderful!
February 12th, 2024  
katy ace
Well!! I have been trying to find a shot that would fit the challenge but you, @wakelys and @mcsiegle seem to have taken the wind out of my sails! This is excellent and there is no way I can compete with it FAV
February 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
very Tracy Emmin
February 12th, 2024  
summerfield ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - nah! hers has a lot of crap around the bed.

@grammyn - do the double shirt; go to the prints for sale tab.
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise