my cup runneth over with love

the cup makes its annual return tradition for the flash of red. i frankly forgot how i did it the previous years as it seems i have to take several shots with different positioning to get the heart shadow. but such is life. the squeeze heart also makes a return from three years ago.



i planned my flash of red for today so that it would be right smack in the centre of my calendar at the end of the month (i.e., if i don't get crazy and do another one).



-o0o-

the fire yesterday i was told was in the boiler room. in the basement. i wrote management to tell them that on my floor, 22nd, the hallway was hazy with smoke and yet the alarm did not go off and when it did, my unit, and i would hazard a guess that all the other units were the same, was already engulfed in very slight haze and the smell was awfully strong, that if i had some respiratory disease my condition could've been worsened or could've been fatal. that i had to be in the balcony to avoid the smell of smoke for more than an hour on a day when it was blistery cold. also, fire in the boiler room happens quite often, even though at least three or four times a year we are told that water in the building would be shut off for repair and maintenance. i wanted answers and i wanted it tout de suite! although they will probably just tell me to f*** off.



tagging this also for week 7 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is "choose your colour", any subject, choose one colour.