winter fun

yesterday, while i was playing pigs with my fellow piggers, the predicted snowstorm started and i didn't even know about it until 2 in the afternoon when the snowstorm was at the height of its raging. i saw this person emerge from the top right carrying his red shovel. i ran for my camera to catch him shoveling the snow along that path. the path goes to the underground garage. i had so wanted to go down and take photos close up but i saw the piece of cake on the kitchen counter and of course i got distracted!

the snowstorm wasn't as bad as was predicted. we indeed had the 7 cm of snow but the city had salted the roadways way in advance of the storm so the snow didn't really stick itself on the ground, thus making it easier to brush them off to the side and it melted rather quickly. it was very cold, though.
