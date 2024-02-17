the posh part of chinatown

well, almost posh. this part of the city was once the fashion district of toronto. now it's just condos, upscale restaurants and bistros, brand name stores and cannabis market.
lines and leading lines are some of the elements of composition.
this was my submission for this week's "unexplored" theme at 52 frames although i posted this in colour. i can't put a link here as the photo won't show up until the new week's theme starts which is monday. but a portion of the colour part is visible in my entry for the current album cover here: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2024-02-17