incoming!

the southbound train chugs into the st. patrick station. the walls of the station are being refurbished at this stage. this is my favourite station for its cylindrical shape; there are a couple more stations like this but to me this is more attractive. if they don't put in the tiles on those walls, i'd be just as happy to look at this curvy lines that end up in the mouth of the tunnel.



when going home, i always take the first car of the train as it opens to the escalators at the station where i have to take the bus that drops me off right in front of my apartment building.



last of the compositional elements for this week. tomorrow we start with theme negative space. i will have to scratch my head again for ideas. 😉