shopping carts

captured outside the chinese grocery store near my apartment building. if you go there early enough, the place was quite clean and the carts were very neatly stacked it caught my eye and i knew i had to take a few shots.



start of the negative space theme for this week's flash of red.



-o0o-



three questions from the minister's sermon during sunday's service: if you have to live your life again (1) of all the things you have done in your life, which is the one you would most like to undo; (2) which is the one that made you the happiest; and (3) if today is the last day of your life, what would you do with it?



mine:

(1) june 2015 to july 2016

(2) 1984

(3) eat all the food i like till i burst!