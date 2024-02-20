the angelus hour

well, almost that hour (i didn't realize until today that my camera has been on the daylight savings time all this while, so the time on the camera should actually be 5:47 p.m. instead of 6:47, or some such). i was waiting for the bus and this view was right across from me. those are the belfry and the dome of the church called St. George & St. Rueiss Coptic Orthodox Church, set against the remnants of the light coming from the already set sun. i didn't realize there was a jet passing above.



we have clear skies this evening, marred only by the passing jets. very cold though; i thought my ears were a goner when the bus finally arrived as i couldn't feel them despite being covered by my heavy toque.



this week on flash of red, it's all about negative space.