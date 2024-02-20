Previous
the angelus hour by summerfield
the angelus hour

well, almost that hour (i didn't realize until today that my camera has been on the daylight savings time all this while, so the time on the camera should actually be 5:47 p.m. instead of 6:47, or some such). i was waiting for the bus and this view was right across from me. those are the belfry and the dome of the church called St. George & St. Rueiss Coptic Orthodox Church, set against the remnants of the light coming from the already set sun. i didn't realize there was a jet passing above.

we have clear skies this evening, marred only by the passing jets. very cold though; i thought my ears were a goner when the bus finally arrived as i couldn't feel them despite being covered by my heavy toque.

this week on flash of red, it's all about negative space.
katy ace
FAV such a fascinating choice of subject and composition it meets the challenge perfectly!
February 21st, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous composition and so good to have that get trail in just the right spot. Great negative space and great silhouettes - I like the crosses.
February 21st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous negative space. Love love the church tower silhouettes.
February 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful silhouettes and I like the contrail in the sky.
February 21st, 2024  
