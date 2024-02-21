Previous
the Venetian mask by summerfield
the Venetian mask

on her second year of appearance on 365's flash of red. she says hello. i'm really taken with this mask, i think it's quite beautiful. it's too bad i no longer attend those white balls or masked balls. i still get the invites from former clients, but i have lost my appetite to mingle with people.

just this morning, i was talking to one of our lawyers whom i haven't seen in quite a while. he commented that i must be enjoying this aftermath of the pandemic in that we only have to show our faces at the office at least twice a week and that on the fridays that i come there's almost no one around. i seemed to be happier when i'm by myself. i told him that even though i appear to love company, i actually prefer to be by myself, that i am most happy when i'm alone. but i told him that i do get my dose of socializing at church and on thursdays online. he raised his eyebrows. online? and i proceeded to tell him about my pigger friends. he's never heard of pig mania or pass the pigs. then i had to explain to him how the games work. his last remark to me was "i don't think you'll ever miss us or this office when you retire!" i was going to tell him i would miss him because he's always kind to me, but i refrained lest he would think i have a thing for him. he's gay after all.
summerfield

