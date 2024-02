this is for the current album cover challenge - the lowdown is here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48855/it's-time-to-create-your-own-music i invite you to participate in this challenge as it is a chance to test your creativity some more. plus it's a fun challenge.band:McConnell Islandalbum:"white lies soon grow color blind"McConnell Island is one of the San Juan Islands in San Juan County, Washington, United States.Those that think it permissible to tell white lies soon grow color blind. - Austin O'Malley