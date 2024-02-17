Sign up
Previous
Photo 1246
album cover
this is for the current album cover challenge - the lowdown is here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48855/it's-time-to-create-your-own-music
i invite you to participate in this challenge as it is a chance to test your creativity some more. plus it's a fun challenge.
band:
McConnell Island
album:
"white lies soon grow color blind"
McConnell Island is one of the San Juan Islands in San Juan County, Washington, United States.
Those that think it permissible to tell white lies soon grow color blind. - Austin O'Malley
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Album
challenges and themes
Taken
17th February 2024 2:36pm
Tags
summerfield-album-cover
,
albumcoverchallenge150
