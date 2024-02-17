Previous
album cover by summerfield
Photo 1246

album cover

this is for the current album cover challenge - the lowdown is here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48855/it's-time-to-create-your-own-music

i invite you to participate in this challenge as it is a chance to test your creativity some more. plus it's a fun challenge.

band:
McConnell Island

album:
"white lies soon grow color blind"

McConnell Island is one of the San Juan Islands in San Juan County, Washington, United States.

Those that think it permissible to tell white lies soon grow color blind. - Austin O'Malley
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise