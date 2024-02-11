Sign up
Photo 1245
à la neil driver
i could probably have waited until tomorrow to post this but in black and white but the original is in colour. or if i shoot this tomorrow in the day light, i would probably get a better lighting than this. but what's done is done.
for the current artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48876/artist-challenge-neil-driver
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
summerfield-artist-challenge
,
ac-neildriver
Lou Ann
ace
The minute I saw this, I knew it was your photo. It’s straight from a noir movie, I just don’t know which one. 😂 An amazing scene, the light is wonderful.
February 12th, 2024
