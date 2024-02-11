Previous
à la neil driver by summerfield
i could probably have waited until tomorrow to post this but in black and white but the original is in colour. or if i shoot this tomorrow in the day light, i would probably get a better lighting than this. but what's done is done.

for the current artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48876/artist-challenge-neil-driver
Lou Ann ace
The minute I saw this, I knew it was your photo. It’s straight from a noir movie, I just don’t know which one. 😂 An amazing scene, the light is wonderful.
February 12th, 2024  
