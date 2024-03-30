young onyx and his krobylos

the son, along with his girlfriend and young onyx came for easter lunch yesterday. despite my vertigo, i managed to make a gluten-free lasagna and some creamy fruit salad. i also managed to get a deep cut in my right thumb from the lid of the fruit salad can.



in any case, i managed to get a shot of the tuft of hair on top of his head and he was endlessly perplexed as to "why in the world do you need a photo of krobylos, did you say? like what is that?" 😂🤣 my dear grandson must think his grandmother had gone nuts!



no need to comment, this is for my pigger friends.



