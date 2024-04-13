Previous
road hogs! by summerfield
Photo 4048

road hogs!

the piggies are uncontrollable road hogs when on their motorbikes.

'road hogs' are motorists who drive recklessly or inconsiderately, making it difficult for others to proceed safely or at a normal speed. there are a lot of those in toronto, especially those who drive those big muscled pick up trucks or expensive cars, like the rest of us are an inconvenience to them. a lot of people diss the bikers for being totally irresponsible road hogs. they are the better road users, in my driving experience (i used to drive from toronto to chicago and back). there are the exceptions, of course, as in everything.

composite of three photos, all mine.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So cute
April 13th, 2024  
Brigette ace
haha so good x
April 13th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Ha ha!
April 13th, 2024  
Wendy ace
First fav... Should be at lest7th. ❤
April 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise