road hogs!

the piggies are uncontrollable road hogs when on their motorbikes.



'road hogs' are motorists who drive recklessly or inconsiderately, making it difficult for others to proceed safely or at a normal speed. there are a lot of those in toronto, especially those who drive those big muscled pick up trucks or expensive cars, like the rest of us are an inconvenience to them. a lot of people diss the bikers for being totally irresponsible road hogs. they are the better road users, in my driving experience (i used to drive from toronto to chicago and back). there are the exceptions, of course, as in everything.



composite of three photos, all mine.