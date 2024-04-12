piggy (or piggies) in the middle

piggy in the middle is an informal British noun phrase which means someone who is brought into an argument between two people or groups -- also, an intermediary, a negotiator, a peacemaker, a mediator or a go-between. but sometimes, why argue when you can just walk away thus not bother anyone.



getting closer to the retirement date: two months and eighteen days! i have a gazillion vacation days so it might even be less. can't wait to find out what retirement will do to me or what i will do with retirement. although of course i already have an idea -- continue writing that novel (i'm losing interest, mind you), paint a lot! stop eating! take bus trips with the camera.



also for the current tag challenge. i got pink and close-up.