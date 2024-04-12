Previous
piggy (or piggies) in the middle by summerfield
piggy (or piggies) in the middle

piggy in the middle is an informal British noun phrase which means someone who is brought into an argument between two people or groups -- also, an intermediary, a negotiator, a peacemaker, a mediator or a go-between. but sometimes, why argue when you can just walk away thus not bother anyone.

getting closer to the retirement date: two months and eighteen days! i have a gazillion vacation days so it might even be less. can't wait to find out what retirement will do to me or what i will do with retirement. although of course i already have an idea -- continue writing that novel (i'm losing interest, mind you), paint a lot! stop eating! take bus trips with the camera.

also for the current tag challenge. i got pink and close-up.
Dixie Goode ace
For us, piggy in the middle was a catching the ball but keeping it away from the one in the middle, game.
April 13th, 2024  
