like pigs on ice by summerfield
Photo 4046

like pigs on ice

the Oxford English Dictionary defines the phrase 'like a pig on ice' as denoting independence, awkwardness, or insecurity, or 'You’re doing it your way, and making a mess of it. or something to that effect.

note from yesterday's post: the second Wednesday of April is observed as "international day of pink" which is "a day when we are all encouraged to let the gay community and their friends and families that we are with them in the fight for equality."

note: you were not meant to see the photo of the chopped up roasted pig. 😂🤣 silly me, i forgot to click the 'restricted' button. my appologies.
11th April 2024

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
summerfield
