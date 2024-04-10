hello, cupcake

today i had to be at the office as i had a morning health and safety committee meeting. got a good breakfast of mushroom mini quiche and pepper mini quiche with a side of cottage cheese and fresh cut up fruits. meeting went well.



then i found out it's pink international day today and everyone present at the office were wearing some kind of pink clothing. i was given some flak for not wearing pink (i don't have any pink clothing, except for a summer dress, which i could've worn seeing we had summer-like temps since yesterday reaching 20 celcius, would you believe it!). so i had to go to the downstairs shopping mall and got a pink pashmina. then towards lunchtime, we were treated to cupcakes with pink icing and since this version of sushi and sashimi are actually cupcake toppers, they were both very happy to be resting on that velvety smooth pink icing (that tasted yucky!). look at them, they look so contented and happy. lawyers were looking at me funny taking a photo of little pig toys on top of my cupcake. the cupcake (chocolate) was delish. i didn't bother with the pink icing, it's served its purpose so...



then in the afternoon, because it's the end of eid, we were treated to mini baclavas -- those were delish, not too rich and not too sweet, perfect with my green tea!



my nutritive exercise is always in jeopardy whenever i am in the office. 😂 🤣