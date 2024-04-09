Previous
the piggy bank by summerfield
the piggy bank

sushi and sashimi went to the piggy bank today. they were happy to see that the bank is shaped like them, well, somewhat. they're saving their money so they can buy plane or train tickets to see their pig friends all over the world. well, the way it's going with all those spare change and loonies and twonies, it might take a while. 🤣

when we were little children back in the old country, we could not afford to buy piggy banks so we used tin cans of carnation evaporated milk. true there would be two small holes to let the milk out from, but we would just cut one of the holes to the size of the coins and we'd be good. i, however, could never go past the half-way mark of the can. around the weeks leading to and after my birthday, for some reasons, money was always tight as our father would get laid off his painting job. i think that is probably why he hated me, he thought i was a jinx. so our milk cans would get emptied to buy food for the family. later on, i just would save my money elsewhere or i would just spend it. it was kind of hard to save anyway when you only have so little to save.
summerfield

Dorothy ace
Do hope they save enough!
Sad to hear about your younger days.
April 10th, 2024  
katy ace
They look pretty happy to have saved as much as they have already! Every little bit helps.

It must’ve been disappointing to work so hard at saving and then have it taken from you like that
April 10th, 2024  
