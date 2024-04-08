Previous
the big disappointment by summerfield
Photo 4043

the big disappointment

it started just a few minutes after 2 p.m. yes, there were clouds but the sun was coming in and out of it. toronto was supposed to witness 99.9% totality, meaning the sun would not be completely covered but we would see the 'diamond ring' effect at totality which was to happen at 3:19 p.m. guess what, at 3:07 p.m., that's when the really heavy thick clouds completely took over the skies and did not open up until well before 5. the totality photo here is from Bugsy the son who lives in hamilton, southwest of toronto. theirs came at 3:18 for about 5 minutes. at 3:19 in toronto, it went dark like it was after the blue hour, eerily so i was having goosebumps; i was standing in my balcony and witnessed the lights in buildings and streets came on, the birds nestled themselves in the trees and kept quiet for a while.

unlike during the 2017 solar eclipse, which was seen only partially in toronto https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-08-21 i only used two blue filters on top of the cpl on my lens.

of course, sushi and sashi enjoyed watching the heavenly phenomenon using one of the filters.

this is also for week 15 of the 52 captures challenge which is "shoot from below".
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise