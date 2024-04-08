the big disappointment

it started just a few minutes after 2 p.m. yes, there were clouds but the sun was coming in and out of it. toronto was supposed to witness 99.9% totality, meaning the sun would not be completely covered but we would see the 'diamond ring' effect at totality which was to happen at 3:19 p.m. guess what, at 3:07 p.m., that's when the really heavy thick clouds completely took over the skies and did not open up until well before 5. the totality photo here is from Bugsy the son who lives in hamilton, southwest of toronto. theirs came at 3:18 for about 5 minutes. at 3:19 in toronto, it went dark like it was after the blue hour, eerily so i was having goosebumps; i was standing in my balcony and witnessed the lights in buildings and streets came on, the birds nestled themselves in the trees and kept quiet for a while.