pig out by summerfield
pig out is a euphemism for having something in excess, usually food. in the american game pig mania, it means you lose your turn but you keep your score; in the british version pass the pigs, you lose all the points you have during that turn. at least that's how we and my fellow pigsters play it on thursdays when we meet online.

last thursday, i had a record 6 successive pig outs, the next roll i managed to score but pigged out yet again but finished the round with 28. the next round, as you can see, i finished with a score of 1 with 3 pig outs. sushi and sashi had fun teasing their playing cousins of the same names for that poor performance. we liked to reason out that there was a very pretty distraction during the game, for who can resist paying attention to the laughs and giggles of a happy toddler! plus we all know that i never win. 🤣

in any case, we all come for the fun of it, nothing more. winning is a bonus. we missed two pigsters last week and hopefully this week the gang will be complete.
