the flower pot piggies

somewhere in the toyland of the world, there are what they call 'the sour patch kids'. this is my answer to them, the flower pot piggies.



see, it's hard to branch out to other kinds of painting. this pot is originally terra cotta but i managed to spoil it with gesso and gold paint, not my intended look, but when i saw that it looked kind of vintage. mais pourqoui pas?



for the mundane flower pot challenge.