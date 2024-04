death by paper cut?

i was trying to do some paper abstracts for the jerry reed artist challenge when sushi and sashi thought it would be a good idea to pose within those paper thingies. [sigh!] how could it be an abstract if there are images of pigs in there? don't worry though, sashi isn't dead. she's just overacting because she had a paper cut. 🤣



and i certainly got a couple of paper cuts, too!