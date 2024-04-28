Previous
Death, decay and new life. by susannah365
6 / 365

Death, decay and new life.

The force that through the green fuse drives the flower
Drives my green age; that blasts the roots of trees
Is my destroyer.
And I am dumb to tell the crooked rose
My youth is bent by the same wintry fever.





28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Susannah

@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for a...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise