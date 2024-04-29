Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
The Meeting Place
A few steps from the lane where Babs' identity was recently revealed, in no-man's land between the carpark and the railway line, a meeting place has been set up. If I bring coffee and muffins, will I find Babs? Cappuccino, latte or expresso?
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Susannah
@susannah365
Joined April 2024. Looking forward to to learning lots. Consistency has never been my strength, so I'll try for a photo a day for a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIV
Taken
29th April 2024 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
