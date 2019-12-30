Previous
Christopher and Family by susiemc
Christopher and Family

Christopher is my third child and second son. Here he is with Joanne, Niamh and Finley. We had a lovely day with them today.
30th December 2019

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
