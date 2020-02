The Last Amaryllis Photo ...............

.........for a while.

Although Storm Ciara has moved on, the weather today was dreadful so I stayed indoors and took photos of my amaryllis. This is last year's and it's been amazing again this year. This is the second stem and it's got four blooms. Unlike Beryl (@beryl ) 's fabulous amaryllis, the first flowers on mine were finished before these ones opened out.