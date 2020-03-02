Previous
First Day of Spring Garden Collage 2 by susiemc
First Day of Spring Garden Collage 2

All these pictures were taken yesterday at the same time as the daffodils in yesterday's post. Although the garden is looking very colourful many of the flowers have been battered by the rain and aren't so good close up. These are the bast ones.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Sue Cooper

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 2nd, 2020  
bep
So many different colours!
March 2nd, 2020  
